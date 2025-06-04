LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 21:06 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 21:06 IST
South Korea: Lee Jae-myung takes oath as new president, netizens react
Lee Jae-myung sworn in as South Korea's new president, marking a new political era. He has swiftly appointed close aides to major government roles.

