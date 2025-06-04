LOGIN
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 08:06 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 08:06 IST
South Korea: Lee Jae-Myung secures over 49% of the vote, set to become South Korea's 21st president

South Korea has a new president. Center-left leader Lee Jae-Myung has claimed victory in the country's high-stakes snap election, defeating conservative rival Kim Moon-soo.

