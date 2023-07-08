South Korea joins the AI race; aims to become a global leader

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Since its inception in the form of ChatGPT and various other Chatbot AI, the global race, which has just begun, is soon expected to get crowded. Now, South Korea aims to take the baton of manufacturing chips for the booming AI industry.

