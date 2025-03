South Korea's main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, has been cleared of violating election law. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was under trial for violating election law during his 2022 presidential campaign. Lee's political career was on the line, as a conviction in this case would have barred him from contesting in the upcoming presidential election. In 2022, the Democratic Party was left 0.7% behind President Yoon Suk-yeol's People Power Party. Watch in for more details!