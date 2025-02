South Korea's Yoon Suk-Yeol's impeachment trial is over, and now he awaits a verdict on his presidency from the country's Constitutional Court. On the final day of the hearing, Yoon apologized for his martial law order but also mentioned that the decision was made because the country was facing an existential crisis. External forces, including North Korea, along with anti-state elements within society, are working together to seriously threaten our national security and sovereignty. Watch in for more details!