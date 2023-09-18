South China Sea row: Malaysia, China to have open communication over the South China Sea

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Malaysia and China have agreed to engage in continued and open communication on the issue of the South China Sea. This comes after China released a 10-line map laying claim to almost the entire South China Sea, including the area lying off the coast of Malaysian Borneo.

