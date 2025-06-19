Published: Jun 19, 2025, 20:41 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 20:41 IST
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 20:41 IST
South China Activates Emergency Response To Flooding In 5 Provincial Regions
Flooding in southwestern China has destroyed dozens of roads and homes. Yunnan province’s mountainous Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture had 27 houses damaged and 16 bridges damaged or destroyed as of Sunday. No dead, injured or missing have been reported so far, despite the area being a tourist destination and Monday being a national holiday.