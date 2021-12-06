South Asia Diary | Nepal's stolen gods make a rare return

Dec 06, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Hundreds of Nepalese statues and idols have been smuggled out of the country since the 1950s. What is the government doing to reverse this heritage drain? Will the stolen gods ever return? Mariam Wardak gets you a report.
Read in App