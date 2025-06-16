LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 14:11 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 14:11 IST
South African President Ramaphosa meets with Canadian Prime Minister ahead of G7 summit
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as he arrived in Canada for the G7 summit. Watch in for more details!

