South Africa still struggling to recover after 2 months of riots over jailing of Jacob Zuma

Sep 21, 2021, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
More than 2 months on, South Africa is still struggling to recover from its worst unrest in recent decades. WION's Kalden Ongmu visited one of the major riot-hit areas to get you this detailed report.
