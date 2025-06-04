South Africa revisits notorious apartheid-era killings with new inquest

South Africa has reopened the inquest into the 1985 murders of the Cradock Four—Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli, and Sparrow Mkonto—anti-apartheid activists abducted, tortured, and killed by security officers. Despite previous inquests in 1987 and 1993, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's denial of amnesty to six implicated officers in 1999, no prosecutions followed, and the officers have since died. The current inquest in Gqeberha allows the use of public domain evidence against surviving officers, with families hoping for justice and historical correction.