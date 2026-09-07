/South Africa proposes law to limit cannabis consumption

Years after South Africa's top court decriminalised private cannabis use, the government has finally proposed hard numbers. Draft regulations under the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act would cap possession at 750 grams and limit home cultivation to five plants per adult — rules meant to end what the Human Rights Commission calls "arbitrary arrests" and police harassment, especially of Rastafari communities. Public consumption stays banned, and commercial sales remain illegal. The proposals still need Parliament's approval before becoming law.