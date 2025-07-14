LOGIN
Jul 14, 2025
South Africa: Police Minister Suspended Over Crime Links | Ramaphosa Announces Probe
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on an immediate "leave of absence" after allegations of links to organised crime groups were made against him.

