/South Africa introduces no-fishing zones as African penguins reach brink of extinction

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 13:36 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 13:36 IST
South Africa has established legally binding no-fishing zones around six critical African penguin breeding colonies, restricting sardine and anchovy commercial fishing for the next decade.

