Sources: Pak terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba built check posts in Kabul

Aug 18, 2021, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As the Taliban becomes a dominant force in Afghanistan, sources say that Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are making presence in parts of the civil-war torn country Afghanistan.
