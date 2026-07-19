/Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves high court, calls for his discharge

Sonam Wangchuk has escalated his standoff with authorities, calling his hospital stay "illegal detention" and urging supporters to make Monday's Parliament march India's "second freedom movement" — for "freedom from fear" and "freedom from injustice." His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, says around 30 police personnel are stationed on his floor alone, over 100 across the hospital, severely restricting movement. She's moved the Delhi High Court for urgent permission to shift him elsewhere, saying she's "lost faith" in Safdarjung Hospital.