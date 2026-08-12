/Soft Living Is Replacing Side Hustle Culture | Why People Are Choosing Slower, Calmer Lives

Side hustle culture may be giving way to a new lifestyle trend: soft living. The movement is centred on slowing down, reducing stimulation and creating more space for rest, reflection and meaningful connections. The trend is influencing everything from home interiors and colour choices to hobbies, screen time and socialising. Soft living interiors favour matte finishes, curved forms, warm lighting and materials that help reduce visual and auditory clutter. Warm whites, greys, olive greens and earthy browns are also becoming popular as people look for calmer and more grounded spaces. The movement also encourages a return to offline and analog activities such as reading, knitting and gardening. Instead of constant scrolling and digital stimulation, people are deliberately making time for activities that involve touch, creativity and presence.