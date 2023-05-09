Snow avalanche hits 2 vehicles at Zoji La, Indian Army rescues stranded tourists

The Indian Army's rescue and medical teams on Monday helped some visitors who had become stranded at the Zoji La Pass as a result of many snow falls and minor avalanches. National Highway 1, which connects Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh, is still closed as a result of numerous small avalanches that have occurred recently. Teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) also pressed into service alongside the Indian Army. On Zoji La Pass earlier in the day, two vehicles were struck by an avalanche, which caused them to go off the road and roll down.