LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Sniffer Dogs Being Trained to Detect Flesh-Eating Screwworms
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 16:00 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 16:00 IST
Sniffer Dogs Being Trained to Detect Flesh-Eating Screwworms
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 16:00 IST

Sniffer Dogs Being Trained to Detect Flesh-Eating Screwworms

Mexico is training rescued dogs to detect screwworm, a flesh-eating pest affecting livestock and trade with the US.

Trending Topics

trending videos