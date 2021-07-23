Smoke from western wildfires brings hazy skies to New York City

Jul 23, 2021, 03:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
New Yorkers had another bad air day as haze from the western wildfires blanketed the burrows. The smoke pushed the city's air quality index to 154 on Tuesday, the worst it has been in 15 years.
