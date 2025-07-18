LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 12:59 IST
Skydive pioneer Felix Baumgartner, who jumped from edge of space, dies in paragliding accident

Austrian extreme sports pioneer Felix Baumgartner, famed for a record-breaking 2012 skydive from the edge of space, has died in a paragliding accident in central Italy, local police said.

