/Skulls unearthed in Iraq as excavation enters 1st phase | DNA recovery hindered

Published: Aug 18, 2025, 24:59 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 24:59 IST
With the end of the UN investigative mandate in Iraq, mass grave exhumations tied to ISIS atrocities and earlier genocides face new uncertainty. Human Rights Watch warns that hundreds of thousands of victims remain unidentified in sites across the country. From Saddam Hussein’s 1988 genocide of Kurds to ISIS’s 2014–2017 mass killings, calls are growing for justice, proper identification, and accountability for the victims and their families.