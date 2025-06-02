Published: Jun 02, 2025, 14:06 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 14:06 IST
Sikkim landslides trap 1,500 tourists as torrential rains cut off key routes
Heavy rains have triggered devastating landslides in Sikkim, blocking major roads and isolating several key areas. Rescue operations are currently underway to reach those stranded and provide necessary assistance. The main highway to North Sikkim remains inaccessible, and authorities have reported that nine people are currently missing amid the ongoing crisis.