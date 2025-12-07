LOGIN
Shyok Tunnel Inauguration: Defence Minister To Inaugurate Connectivity Projects in Ladakh

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 11:34 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 11:34 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he will be in Leh, Ladakh, today to inaugurate a series of major infrastructure projects completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

