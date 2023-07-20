videos
'Shocking': 25 types of toxic flame retardant found in US breast milk
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 20, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
New peer-reviewed research has identified 25 kinds of toxic flame retardants in human breast milk in the US, and all samples contained at least some level of dangerous chemicals.
