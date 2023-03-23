Ship lurches in Edinburgh dry dock; At least 21 people taken to hospital | Details

A ship came off its holding and tipped on its side in a dry dock in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. The petrel, a research vessel, was left listing at a 45-degree angle at the imperial dock in the Leith district, in the north of Edinburgh. The Scottish ambulance service dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other units. At least 21 patients were taken to the hospital, and over 10 were treated and discharged at the scene. The incident prompted the Scottish fire and rescue service to mobilise four trucks and other equipment.