/Sharks Become Ocean Sensors | Scientists Explore New Way to Predict Hurricanes Using Shark Movements

Scientists are turning to an unlikely ally beneath the ocean surface: sharks. Researchers at the University of Delaware are fitting sharks with tiny CTD tags that measure temperature, salinity and depth as the animals travel through the Atlantic Ocean. When the sharks return to the surface, the tags transmit their data to satellites, transforming their natural movements into valuable ocean observations. Scientists hope these measurements could provide information from parts of the ocean that are difficult and expensive to monitor using conventional methods. The data could eventually help researchers better understand the ocean conditions that influence hurricane development, intensity and movement.