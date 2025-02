Shark Tank India S4 Judge Viraj Bahl, Indian entrepreneur who founded popular consumer brand Veeba feels honoured to be a part of the Shark Tank helping a founder start his/her business after being in the same position a few years ago. In an exclusive interview with WION’s Zeba Khan, Viraj Bahl discusses chemistry with other Shark Tank judges, on set vibe and his message to founders on ‘how to pick yourself from a failure’.