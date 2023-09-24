Shared intel behind Trudeau’s statement on Nijjar killing: US envoy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Amid the deepening diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada, US Ambassador to Canada David Cohen has said that it was “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” that helped “lead” Canada to make the claim of a potential link between “agents” of the Indian government and the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

