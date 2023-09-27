Shakira owes $7 Mln in second Spanish tax fraud case: Prosecutor

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
A Spanish prosecutor has lodged a second tax claim against Colombian singer Shakira, accusing her of defrauding the state of 6.6 million euros ($7.0 million) in 2018, according to a request to the investigating court seen on Tuesday.

