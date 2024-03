Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is a psychological thriller. A remake of Gujarati film Vash, Shaitaan has an interesting premise where a man takes control of a family and hypnotises the daughter for his own sadistic pleasure. It has R Madhavan in a negative while Ajay Devgn and Jyothika play helpless parents. While the trailer of the film looked interesting, does the film work? Watch Critically Speaking to find out.