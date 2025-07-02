Published: Jul 02, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 14:00 IST
Several Countries See Record-Breaking Temperature
Withering conditions that have baked southern europe for days crept northward,--
Shutting some schools and daycare centres in france and the netherlands, ---
And sparking health warnings...
Scientists said it was unusual for such heat to hit europe this early in the season, ---
But that human-caused climate change from burning fossil fuels was making these once-rare events far more likely...