LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Sensitive AT&T data hits dark web, over 44 million customers security numbers leaked
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 15:06 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 15:06 IST
Sensitive AT&T data hits dark web, over 44 million customers security numbers leaked
Videos Jun 11, 2025, 15:06 IST

Sensitive AT&T data hits dark web, over 44 million customers security numbers leaked

Sensitive data of over 44 million AT&T customers, including Social Security numbers, has been leaked on the dark web. The breach raises major concerns about data privacy and cybersecurity.

Trending Topics

trending videos