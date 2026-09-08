/Semicon 2.0: India’s new chip blueprint explained

Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:50 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:50 IST
India’s air-defence architecture is rapidly evolving beyond conventional missiles. From high-powered sound frequencies and microwave-based systems to laser weapons, emerging technologies could transform how India detects, disrupts and destroys hostile drones. As drone warfare becomes more sophisticated, could directed-energy weapons take on threats before missiles are even required? This video explores India’s emerging multi-layered drone defence strategy, the technologies involved, and why missiles may increasingly become the last line of defence.