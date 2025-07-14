LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 22:59 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 22:59 IST
Sectarian Violence Erupts in Syria as Druze-Bedouin Clashes Spread, Israel Strikes Tanks

Clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes intensify in southern Syria; Israel strikes tanks citing Druze protection as spiritual leaders demand international intervention

