LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Secretive Russian chopper spotted in US
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 24:56 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 24:56 IST
Secretive Russian chopper spotted in US
Videos Jun 22, 2025, 24:56 IST

Secretive Russian chopper spotted in US

A Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter made an unusual appearance over Tucson, Arizona, sparking curiosity and speculations. Watch the video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos