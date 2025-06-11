Published: Jun 11, 2025, 23:06 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 23:06 IST
Scientist Claims Big Bang Theory Is Wrong, Shares New Theory
Scientists have proposed a bold new idea: the Big Bang theory may be incorrect, and the universe could actually be located inside a black hole.
Since the 1930s, when Belgian physicist Georges Lemaître introduced the concept of a "primeval atom," the prevailing belief has been that the universe originated from a singularity—a point of infinite density that expanded to form everything we see today.