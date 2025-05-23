LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 10:19 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 10:19 IST
Science sniffs out secrets of the pharaohs
Scientists discover 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies still emit a distinct scent, described as woody, spicy, and sweet, despite millennia in sarcophagi.

