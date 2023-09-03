Scam 2003 lead actor Gagan on whether this role can be a game-changer for him

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2003 premiered on SonyLIV on September 1 and we got in touch with lead actor Gagan Dev Riar who essays the role of infamous fraudster Abdul Karim Telgi that rocked the nation with his stamp paper scam that was worth Rs 30,000 crores. Gagan speaks to WION’s Zeba Khan on his equation with National Film Award-winning director Hansal Mehta and whether Scam 2 can be as successful as Scam 1 starring Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta.

