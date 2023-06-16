Saudi retains close ties to Russia; MBS hosted Zelensky last month in Jeddah | Details
Macron will discuss war in Ukraine & other matters when he meets Saudi crown prince MBS on Friday. The French President is seeking to nudge the de-facto leader of the oil-rich kingdom into more full-throated support of Ukraine. Macron is also expected to seek support from MBS to find a solution in the search for a new President in Lebanon. Saudi Arabia has maintained a cautious stance throughout the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.