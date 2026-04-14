/Saudi-Pak Defence Pact: How 20-Year Partnership Evolved Beyond Training And Equipment

Published: Apr 14, 2026, 16:30 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 16:30 IST
A new report sheds light on the 2025 Saudi-Pakistan defence pact, revealing how the long-standing partnership has evolved since its 2005 roots. What began as cooperation focused on training and equipment sharing has now expanded into deeper strategic coordination, reflecting changing regional security needs. The upgraded pact highlights growing military ties, mutual interests, and a shift toward a more comprehensive defence relationship.