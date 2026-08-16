/Saudi Oil Tankers Go Dark Amid Houthi Attacks | Houthi Attacks Shake Red Sea Energy Route

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea oil shipments are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems as tanker operators reportedly switch off their Automatic Identification Systems amid growing fears of Houthi attacks. The development comes as the Houthis intensify threats against Saudi-linked shipping and oil infrastructure, putting a key route for global energy supplies under mounting pressure. Recent Houthi attacks have targeted commercial shipping in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, while the group has also claimed attacks involving Saudi oil infrastructure, including the Yanbu oil hub and Aramco facilities in Jazan. The disruption is making it harder for traders and energy agencies to determine how much Saudi crude is actually being shipped. Estimates of recent Yanbu loadings have reportedly varied significantly between shipping-data providers. At the same time, Saudi Arabia appears to be moving more crude north through the Red Sea, while risks around the Suez Canal, Bab al-Mandab and Strait of Hormuz continue to complicate global energy flows.