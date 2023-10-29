Saudi Defence Minister to visit white house for talks with us officials on Israel-Hamas war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, is expected to visit the White House to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and potential regional implications. The Saudi Foreign Ministry has expressed concern about Israeli ground operations, citing threats to Palestinian civilians.

