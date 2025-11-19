LOGIN
Saudi Crown Prince Receives Warm Welcome from Trump as Major Defense Deals Signed

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 08:38 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 08:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump warmly hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, marking one of the most high-profile diplomatic welcomes in recent years. The event featured military honors, including dress parades and flyovers, showcasing the strength of the U.S.-Saudi partnership. Key announcements included a major defense sale package to Saudi Arabia, notably future deliveries of advanced F-35 fighter jets.

