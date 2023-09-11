Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in New Delhi as he embarks on a state visit to India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is on his second state visit to India. This visit follows a highly successful 2019 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia during which the two countries established the Strategic Partnership Council. Here's all you need to know about the India-Saudi ties and the rapidly evolving global geopolitical dynamics.

