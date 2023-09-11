Saudi Crown Prince in India: Trade between both nations reached all-time high in 2022-23

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Building on G20 momentum, the never-tiring Indian PM Narendra Modi will today host Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the objective of turning the Middle-East corridor project into reality and cementing bilateral ties with a rapidly rising West Asian global power.

