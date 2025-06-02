LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 09:21 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 09:21 IST
Saudi authorities crack down on unauthorised Hajj pilgrims
In a major crackdown on illegal entry to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi authorities have stopped more than 269,000 people without Hajj permits from entering the city. Watch in for more details!

