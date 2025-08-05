LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Saudi Arabian student, stabbed to death in Cambridge, UK
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 15:44 IST
Saudi Arabian student, stabbed to death in Cambridge, UK
Videos Aug 05, 2025, 15:44 IST

Saudi Arabian student, stabbed to death in Cambridge, UK

Mohammed Algasim, from Saudi Arabia, was stabbed in what police said was believed to be "an unprovoked attack" in Cambridge on Friday night.

Trending Topics

trending videos