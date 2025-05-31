Saudi Arabia to welcome over 1.8 million pilgrims for Hajj

Millions of Muslims are arriving at the holy city of Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage, which is set to start from the 4th of June. The Saudi authorities estimate that Mecca will host about 1.8 million Muslims from across the world. Ahead of the Hajj, thousands of Muslims on Saturday braved the searing heat to offer their prayers at the sacred Kaaba.