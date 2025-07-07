Published: Jul 07, 2025, 11:00 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 11:00 IST
Saudi Arabia hikes oil prices amid OPEC+ output boost
Saudi Arabia has raised oil prices for Asian buyers by $1, surprising refiners and signaling strong confidence in market demand. This move comes even as OPEC+ plans another production increase in August, raising questions about whether it will lead to a crude surplus or help balance the market. Here's what this bold pricing strategy could mean for global energy dynamics.